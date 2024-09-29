Notification to fill 3000 jobs in TGSRTC: Ponnam

Hyderabad: Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that notification to fill 3,000 jobs in the TGSRTC would be issued soon. He said that the officials will also focus on PRC for government employees and humanitarian appointments.

In an attempt to avoid pollution, action plan is being designed to ensure that there is no single bus being run on diesel within the Hyderabad Ring Road. He said that their aim was to run electric buses in all districts along with Hyderabad.

He launched 33 electric super luxury buses at Ambedkar Stadium in Karimangar on Sunday. The minister said that they would try to release all pending allowances to the RTC employees before Dasara.

In the last 10 years, the number of RTC employees and buses has reduced significantly, he said.

He promised to take action to protect the interests of TGSRTC, which faced crisis in the past.