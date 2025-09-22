Notice Issued to Thumkunta Civic Chief

Hyderabad: Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court ordered notice to the Thumkunta municipality commissioner in a contempt case pertaining to the non-halting of unauthorised constructions. The judge was dealing with a contempt case filed by Magam Sanjeeva Reddy, alleging wilful disobedience of the orders passed by the judge in a writ plea.

The writ plea was filed challenging the inaction of the municipal authorities in stopping the construction undertaken by private respondents Seetharam Reddy and Chandrika at Anthaipally that was going on without a sanctioned building plan. The judge in a writ plea earlier had directed the Thumkunta municipality commissioner to forthwith stop the ongoing construction and act on the petitioner’s representation in accordance with the Telangana Municipalities Act.

The petitioner alleged that the commissioner failed to comply and allowed construction to continue, thereby committing contempt. The judge posted the matter to October 24.

Justice Surepalli Nanda of the Telangana High Court directed the panchayat raj department and other state authorities to count the past temporary service rendered by a retired contingent employee towards qualifying service for pension and gratuity. The judge was dealing with a writ plea filed by A. Rajaiah, contingent sweeper from 1983. His services were regularised in 2018, and he retired in February 2020.

The petitioner contended that despite three decades of service, his temporary employment between 1983 and 2018 was ignored for computation of pensionary benefits, contrary to a government order of 1983, and binding judicial precedents. He relied on Supreme Court rulings which held that work-charged or contingent service must be reckoned for pension purposes.

The judge reiterated that pension is not a bounty, but property protected under the Constitution, and that denial of counting past service was in violation of the Constitution. Accordingly, the judge directed the respondents to take into account the petitioner’s temporary service for computation of qualifying service, and to release pension, gratuity, and other retirement benefits as per law.