Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Noted agriculturist Subhash Palekar meets CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana
M Srinivas
31 July 2024 11:50 AM GMT
Noted agriculturist Subhash Palekar meets CM Revanth Reddy
x
Renowned natural farming expert and Padma Shri awardee Subhash Palekar met the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Wednesday. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: Renowned natural farming expert and Padma Shri awardee Subhash Palekar met the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Wednesday.

While interacting with Palekar, Revanth Reddy inquired about Palekar’s views on natural farming methods and the awareness programs being conducted for the benefit of farmers. On the occasion, Palekar presented a book on cow-based and natural farming methods to the Chief Minister.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Natural farming expert Padma Shri awardee Subhash Palekar Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy Farming methods 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
M Srinivas
About the AuthorM Srinivas

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick