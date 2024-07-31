Noted agriculturist Subhash Palekar meets CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Renowned natural farming expert and Padma Shri awardee Subhash Palekar met the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Wednesday.

While interacting with Palekar, Revanth Reddy inquired about Palekar’s views on natural farming methods and the awareness programs being conducted for the benefit of farmers. On the occasion, Palekar presented a book on cow-based and natural farming methods to the Chief Minister.



