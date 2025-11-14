NOTA Gets 04th in Jubilee Hills By-Elections

Hyderabad: Despite 55 candidates, apart from the three from the Congress, the BRS and the BJP, contesting the Jubilee Hills byelection, the quietest name on the ballot, “None of the Above” (NOTA), took the fourth place. As many as 924 voters opted for NOTA.

Of the 58 candidates, three candidates belonged to the three major parties, 26 contestants stood from small political parties and 29 candidates contested independently.

Amboju Buddaiah of the Alliance of Democratic Reforms Party stood fifth, with 232 votes, while independent candidate Rathod Ravinder Naik received votes and stood last.

Election Commission data showed that 42 candidates received less than 100 votes each, while 13 candidates received less than 250 votes each.