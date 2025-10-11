Not Just Cash, Poll Panel Will Weigh Biryani Served at Rallies

Hyderabad:It’s not just votes that will be counted — even the grams will be weighed if a Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violation is reported during the Jubilee Hills Assembly bye-election.

The Hyderabad District Election Authority has issued detailed instructions stating that every biryani plate served at campaign events must weigh exactly 750 grams — with prices fixed at Rs 180 for mutton biryani and Rs 170 for chicken biryani. Proof of expenditure, in the form of bills, must also be maintained.

Accountants handling the expenditure books for contesting candidates — which are submitted to the Hyderabad District Election Authority — now have an additional task: ensuring that the mutton biryani served Rs 180 per plate, and chicken biryani at Rs 170 per plate.

Typically, all expenses are recorded in a book provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI). However, if allegations of MCC violations arise before, on, or even after polling day, candidates must be ready with proof of their expenditure.



In the case of biryani, that proof must show not only the cost — Rs 180 for mutton and Rs 170 for chicken — but also that each plate weighed no more than 750 grams.

The same rules apply even if the food is cooked and served by volunteers or supporters. The onus lies squarely on the candidate to prove that all election-related spending complies with ECI norms. The prescribed rate for egg biryani is Rs 135 per plate.

The guidelines extend to vegetarian food as well. A veg biryani plate (750 grams) is capped at Rs 115, a veg meal at Rs 80, and pulihora at Rs 40. For campaign snacks, the poll panel has fixed Rs 10 for a big aloo samosa, Rs 3 for a small one, Rs 11 for a cup of coffee, and Rs 10 for tea.

Despite inflation over the years, the Election Commission has chosen to retain the 2014 price list for most food items, much to the dismay of accountants juggling receipts and rates.



According to the Election Authority, a plate of idli can have four pieces for `20, while a plate of wada should include two pieces for the same price.



There has also been little upward revision in rate ceilings for hiring vehicles or function halls, further tightening campaign budgets.



It is mandatory for all candidates to submit expenditure statements every three days from the date of nomination. In addition, every candidate must maintain a detailed register with entries of all expenses, including bill numbers and supporting documents.



As the poll heat rises in Jubilee Hills, candidates may soon realise that winning the battle of ballots begins with getting the biryani balance just right.