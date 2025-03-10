Not even 15 lakhpatis in 15 months: BJP

Hyderabad:BJP Mahila Morcha president Dr Mekala Shilpa Reddy accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of deceiving women in Telangana with lofty promises of financial empowerment. She alleged that despite the government’s claim to make one crore self-help group (SHG) members "crorepatis," not even 15 women had been made "lakhpatis" in the past 15 months of Congress rule.

Addressing the media, Shilpa Reddy criticised Revanth Reddy’s announcement on International Women’s Day regarding interest-free loans for women, "The Congress government has failed to fulfil its poll promise of providing `2,500 financial assistance to women even after 15 months in power. How can it now claim to make them crorepatis?" she questioned.



She contrasted this with the Narendra Modi-led government’s initiatives, claiming that `10 lakh crore in loans had been disbursed to 25 crore women under the Mudra Yojana, self-help groups had received `20 lakh loans and 12 crore toilets were built under Swachh Bharat. "For the Congress, the idea of women empowerment revolves only around Indira, Sonia and Priyanka," she alleged.