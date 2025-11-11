North Zone Cops Told To Boost Public Trust

Hyderabad: To strengthen public trust through visible, accountable, and efficient policing, the north zone Police on Monday held a comprehensive review meeting with 750 officers of all ranks, said a press release.

Presiding over the session, DCP (north zone) Sadhana Rashmi Perumal reiterated the leadership’s vision of citizen-centric policing and directed officers to ensure prompt response to public grievances, strict law and order maintenance during upcoming festivals and events, and enhanced night patrolling to prevent crime.

She also emphasised the importance of women’s safety, traffic regulation and anti-drug enforcement across divisions. Referring to the Dishanirdesham meeting held on November 5, Rashmi reiterated the commissioner’s directive of zero tolerance towards corruption, negligence and dereliction of duty, warning that strict disciplinary action would be taken against erring personnel.

The DCP urged officers to intensify community policing initiatives, hold regular interactive sessions with residents, youth, and traders, and build partnerships with citizen volunteers to strengthen mutual trust.

The meeting also covered staff welfare, stress management, physical fitness and professional integrity. She appreciated the north zone police for maintaining peace and security and urged them to continue serving with dedication, empathy and efficiency.

The meeting was attended by the additional DCP, ACPs of Gopalapuram, Begumpet and Trimulgherry, and all inspectors, SIs, ASIs, HCs, PCs and home guards.

Police to auction 989 abandoned vehicles

Hyderabad: The city police said they would auction 989 abandoned or unclaimed vehicles of various types and makes to clear space and prevent misuse of abandoned vehicles. Persons claiming ownership or any hypothecation interest in these vehicles can submit their claims within six months at ICCC, Banjara Hills. Failing that, the vehicles will be disposed of through public auction. Details of the vehicles are available with the auction team at SAR CPL Police Ground, behind the Police Hospital, Amberpet, and on the official website — www.hyderabadpolice.gov.in.





Police bust inter-state property theft gang



Hyderabad: The southeast zone task force and IS Sadan police arrested five persons, including a juvenile, allegedly involved in 12 property offences across Hyderabad and Rachakonda commissionerates and 81 offences in Andhra Pradesh and recovered stolen property worth `4 lakh.

According to incharge DCP Sneha Mehra, the gang was involved in thefts at four temples, six shutter-lifting cases and two automobile thefts in Telangana.

The arrested were Juvvala Tharun Kumar Raju; Dagarapu Ellyaajaru; Maruboyina Mavullu alias Peddinti Mavullu; Gandreddy Lokesh and his wife Konala Rajji, who was assisted by a juvenile accomplice. All are natives of Andhra Pradesh.

Police recovered Rs 17,104 in cash, two motorcycles, four mobile phones and tools such as iron rods, screwdrivers and spanners used in the crimes. Investigators said the prime accused, Tharun Kumar Raju, and his associates used the juvenile to receive and dispose of stolen property and were responsible for a total of 86 property offences in Andhra Pradesh. The arrested have been remanded to judicial custody, while the juvenile has been sent to a correctional home, police said.