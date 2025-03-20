North Indians line up auspicious events after Holi

Hyderabad: People belonging to north Indian communities are gearing up for auspicious events following the end of inauspicious Holashtak period on Holi.

According to Hindu astrologers, the Holashtak period lasts from March 7 to 13 and is considered inauspicious. Most north Indian communities are making arrangements for their events soon after the Holi celebrations.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, M.L.N. Acharyulu, a renowned astrologer, explained, “North Indian communities prefer to have auspicious events like weddings, ceremonies, buying new items, real estate deals, and starting construction after Holi Ka Dahan.”.

“Starting this period, several weddings are lined up. The highest number of weddings will take place in May and the first week of June,” said Naresh Reddy of Green Mango’s. Local south Indian Hindus prefer weddings in May and June.

The grim situation in the real estate sector is also expected to improve after the Holi as new ventures are getting ready to launch, and pending sales will also resume, said Prasanna Kumar of Yahvi Infra.