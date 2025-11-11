North East Connect Film Festival to Showcase 12 Regional Films at IMAX

Hyderabad: As part of the “North East Connect” programme, a special film festival will be held on November 21 and 22 at IMAX Theatre, Hyderabad. Films will be screened in screen four and screen five, showcasing cinematic diversity from across the country, informed Ch. Priyanka, vice chairperson and managing director, Telangana Film Development Corporation (TGFDC).

A total of 12 films — including eight from North Eastern states and four Telugu films — will be screened during the festival. Directors and prominent personalities from the film industry will participate in the celebrations.

Priyanka and officials inspected the IMAX Theatre here on Tuesday and reviewed the arrangements. She instructed officials and theatre management to ensure smooth screenings and comfortable arrangements for invitees and audiences.

As part of the “North East Connect – A Techno Cultural Festival 2025”, various IT and cultural programs will also be organized across multiple venues. The film screenings are being coordinated under the supervision of TGFDC.