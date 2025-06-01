Non-Ferrous Metal Units Find Green Options in Recycling

Hyderabad: More than 100 non-ferrous metal units from Hyderabad gathered on Friday for Hyderabad’s first workshop dedicated to recycling aluminium, copper, lead and zinc — an initiative spearheaded by the Jawaharlal Nehru Aluminium Research Development and Design Centre (JNARDDC) under the Union Mines Ministry.

The day-long programme aimed to strengthen India’s non-ferrous recycling ecosystem by bringing together recyclers, traders and service providers to discuss on-ground challenges and share best practices.

“Government initiatives are finally recognising the huge energy savings achievable through recycling,” said Vikas Gupta of JMD Aluminium, who has worked in the sector for three decades.

JNARDDC director Dr Anupam Agnihotri told participants that recycling uses only “a fraction of the energy required for primary ore production,” calling it vital to India’s climate-action goals. He added that the centre’s recycling promotion division was setting up a state-of-the-art demonstration plant in Hyderabad to showcase advanced, energy-efficient technologies and provide hands-on support to modernise local facilities.

Stakeholders welcomed the workshop, saying it offered a clearer roadmap for upgrading operations and promoting a circular economy in the non-ferrous metal sector.