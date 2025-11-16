Bandi Sanjay Calls for Hindu Unity, Urges Return of Converted Hindus

Hyderabad: Union minister of state Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday called for unity among Hindus and urged those who had converted to other religions to return to their original faith. Sanjay said that the result of the Jubilee Hills byelection had intensified a sense of solidarity among Hindus.

“The anger among Hindus has grown. Hindus must now become a consolidated vote bank,” he said, while addressing members of the Kapu community during a ‘Karthika Vanabhojanam’ programme at Kukatpally.

“Those who have joined other faiths, return to your roots. The doors for protecting Hindu dharma are open for you.” He said that changing one’s religion was akin to deceiving the deities and asserted that being born as a Hindu was a matter of pride.

Sanjay said all castes should work collectively for the welfare of their communities and for the preservation of Hindu religion. “Protecting Sanatana Dharma is my goal,” he stated, praising AP Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for promoting Hindu values, which he said had inspired many to reconsider religious conversions.