Nominations Open For National Teaching Awards

Hyderabad: Teachers working in government, mandal parishad, zilla parishad, municipal, model, aided and private schools can now apply online for National Awards to Teachers, 2025. Only those who have made an exceptional contribution will be considered. All applications must be submitted through the official website.

The last date to submit entries is July 13.

Once shortlisted at the district level, names will be sent to the independent national jury constituted by the Union Education Minister. Teachers are expected to upload clear evidence of the work they have done. The presentation of awards is expected on September 5.



