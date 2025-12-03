Nomination Papers Stolen From Panchayat Office in Vikarabad

According to the police, unidentified persons broke the lock and entered the panchayat office at Gotlapalli village under the Peddemul police limits in Vikarabad district on Wednesday. The incident came to light when staff arrived at the office in the morning.

The staff immediately informed the returning officer (RO) and alerted the police. A police team visited the spot, collected clues and registered a case. Preliminary reports indicate that unknown individuals gained entry into the office, and investigations are underway based on the available inputs. Officials said candidates who filed nominations for sarpanch and ward member posts in Gotlapalli, Hanmapur, Girmapur and Jayaram Thanda (I) had submitted their papers at this office. They reassured that since all nomination papers were scanned, there was no cause for concern.