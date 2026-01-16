Nominate Officials for Metro Expansion Works: Kishan Reddy to CM

Hyderabad: Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday urged the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to nominate officials from Telangana to the joint committee so coordination can commence without delay and metro expansion can progress in the larger interest of people of Hyderabad.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Kishan Reddy raised concern over delays in moving forward with Hyderabad Metro Phase-II, which the Telangana government has decided to take up. The Central government has already agreed in principle to Phase-II, with the understanding that the takeover of Phase-I from L&T is completed first and coordination begins through the joint committee agreed earlier.



