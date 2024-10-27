Nod for protection walls to safeguard Mancherial

ADILABAD: To safeguard colonies in Mancherial town from the floodwaters of the Godavari River, the construction of ‘Karakattalu’ (protection walls) along the Rallavagu has been approved by the state Cabinet, with a sanctioned budget of Rs 255 crore.

Every year, several colonies in Mancherial face threats of flooding, forcing residents to evacuate as the backwaters of the Godavari River inundate their neighborhoods. Addressing this critical issue, Mancherial MLA K. Premsagar Rao met with irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and IT minister D. Sridhar Babu on Sunday to express his gratitude for the approval of the Karakattalu project.

Speaking to the Deccan Chronicle, MLA Premsagar Rao emphasised his commitment to fulfilling the promises made during the elections. “I am dedicated to transforming Mancherial district into a hub for education and medical facilities. Over the next four years, we will develop the area to match the standards of other top cities in Telangana,” he stated.

Rao also extended his thanks to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka for endorsing the construction of the Karakattalu during the recent Cabinet meeting. “Their support is instrumental in ensuring the safety and development of our community,” he added.

The Karakattalu project is expected to significantly reduce the risk of floodwaters entering residential colonies, thereby enhancing the safety and quality of life for Mancherial’s residents. In addition to flood prevention, MLA Rao outlined his plans to bolster the district’s infrastructure, aiming to position Mancherial as a leading centre for education and healthcare in the region.