Nod for ITI in Huzurnagar, Rs 14.35 Crore Released

Suryapet: The state government on Thursday sanctioned an industrial training institute (ITI) for Huzurnagar and allocated Rs 14.35 crore for the construction of the building. Thanks to the initiative of minister for irrigation and Huzurnagar MLA N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, the local community's dream of having an ITI will soon be realised.

The institute will offer five courses: electrician, fitter, draftsman, welder, and diesel mechanic. A total of 216 students will be admitted to these courses each year. Uttam Kumar Reddy stated that the ITI is a significant gift to the unemployed youth of the area. The building will be constructed next to the Advanced Training Centre (ATC) at Ramaswamygutta.

He pointed out that the ATC has already been sanctioned by the state government for Huzurnagar. The centre, which is being developed at a cost of Rs 40 crore, aims to address the unemployment issue in the area.