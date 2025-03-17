NoBroker told to pay Rs 30K for deficient service

Hyderabad:The Hyderabad Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-I has directed NoBroker Technologies Solution Private Limited to pay Rs 30,000 to a customer for a deficiency in service. The bench, comprising President B. Uma Venkata Subba Lakshmi and members C. Lakshmi Prasanna and D. Madhavi Latha, has ruled that failure to compensate within 45 days would attract an annual interest of 9 per cent.

The complainant, Gopinathan, had hired NoBroker’s Movers and Packers service to transport his household goods from Naidupeta, Tirupati, to Hyderabad for `26,000. During transit, the vehicle carrying his belongings met with an accident, resulting in damage to the goods. Although the company acknowledged its fault and shared photos of the accident, it failed to compensate the complainant despite multiple follow-ups. Citing a clear deficiency in service, the commission held NoBroker liable and ordered the compensation.