No VR Headsets Delays Optimal Use Of Buildnow

HYDERABAD: Despite the state government’s newly developed BuildNow building permission app allows senior officials to inspect the 3D models of the building plans, no civic body or development authority has procured virtual reality (VR) headsets. Building applications are still being processed in the old manner.

The scrutiny system under the BuildNow app has proved to be a saviour for authorities issuing building permits. The new app takes just 10 minutes to complete the verification compared to 20 days under the Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self-Certification System (TS-bPASS) and the Development Permission Management System (DPMS).

According to a GHMC official, “Commissioner R.V. Karnan inspected the town planning department this week to expedite the procurement of VR sets. “Though VR headsets are yet to arrive, there is no delay in granting permissions quickly.”

In the current financial year 2025–26, GHMC has issued 4,389 building permissions and 1,008 occupancy certificates, generating revenue of ₹759.98 crore — nearly double compared to the revenue generated in the same period in the previous year.