No trust move tabled against Adilabad municipal vice chief

ADILABAD: A no-confidence motion was tabled by 35 BRS and BJP ward councillors against Adilabad municipal vice-chairperson Zahir Ramzani of BRS who joined the Congress recently. The motion will be put to vote on July 18 in the 49-ward council.

The no-confidence move was spearheaded by sitting MLA Payal Shankar and former minister Jogu Ramanna. Recently, some BRS and MIM councillors joined the Congress.

The BJP and BRS councillors are holding camps and coordinating with other councillors in Hyderabad to win in the trust vote. Ramzani is confident to win the trust vote.

Congress Assembly in-charge Kandi Srinivas Reddy was reportedly not available for a long time and no other leader was there to come to his rescue since it requires a lot of money to run the camp for their ward councillors till the day of the no-confidence motion.