No Support Price: 3 Farmers from Mahabubabad Distribute Tomatoes for Free

Telangana
21 Feb 2026 10:23 AM IST

Three farmers from Mahabubabad district distributed tomatoes at free of cost to women as they failed to secure a minimum support price in the market. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Three farmers from Mahabubabad district distributed tomatoes at free of cost to women as they failed to secure a minimum support price in the market on Friday.

The farmers - Pogula Konda Saraiah, Mohan Surender – of Kothaguda in Mahabubabad cultivated tomatoes in one acre. They came to the market at Kothaguda and attempted to sell a tray containing 20 kgs of tomatoes for Rs.100.

No one came forward to buy tomatoes. They then reduced the price to Rs.50 but there was no response. Left with no other option, the farmers distributed tomatoes at free of cost to the women.



