No Such Thing as ‘Digital Arrest’

Hyderabad:City police commissioner V. C. Sajjanar shared a cybercrime awareness video created by Hyderabad‑origin, US‑based content creator Deepak Karamungikar, cautioning citizens against the rising “digital arrest” scam.

In the video, Karamungikar, known for his content in pure Hyderabadi slang, explained how cybercriminals impersonate officials from agencies such as the police, CBI, Narcotics Control Bureau and RBI to intimidate victims through video calls. He described the so‑called digital arrest as a fraudulent tactic where scammers claim the victim is under investigation and must remain on continuous video‑call surveillance.



Fraudsters appear dressed like officials, speak with authority, and create panic by alleging involvement in money laundering or other serious crimes. They then pressure victims to transfer money to avoid arrest, seizure of bank accounts, or legal action. Deepak clarified that there is no legal concept called “digital arrest” and that police never conduct investigations or demand money through WhatsApp or video calls.



He said the video was produced as part of Hyderabad Police’s cybercrime awareness initiative Jagrut Hyderabad – Surakshit Hyderabad.



Sharing the video, Sajjanar urged citizens not to panic over such calls and to remain alert against cyber fraudsters. Police advised the public to report suspicious calls and spread awareness among family and friends.

