No State Govt Role in TD MP Mahesh Kumar’s Bail, Says Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday stated that the Telangana government had no role in granting station bail to Telugu Desam MP Putta Mahesh Kumar Yadav in the Moinabad farmhouse drugs case, adding that the bail was given strictly as per rules.

In an informal chat with mediapersons during his visit to Delhi on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said due process was followed by the police in granting station bail, particularly in view of the ongoing Parliament session, and dismissed allegations of any political interference.

Revanth Reddy said the state government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to ensure a comprehensive and speedy probe into the drugs case. He added that the SIT has been tasked with completing the investigation and filing a chargesheet within three months. The team, comprising senior police officials, has been directed to probe all aspects, including alleged drug parties at farmhouses and possible inter-state links, he added.

The case pertains to a recent incident at a farmhouse in Moinabad linked to former BRS MLA ‘Pilot’ Rohith Reddy, where a suspected drugs party and related activities triggered widespread political debate. Police had arrested multiple individuals, including Putta Mahesh, before granting him station bail, while others remain in judicial remand.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister also made political observations, stating that the next Telangana Assembly elections would not be held in 2028 as per the current schedule, and predicted that simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies in all states could take place in 2029. He remarked that the introduction of 33 per cent reservation for women in legislative bodies would be a welcome step if implemented from the 2029 elections.

Earlier in the day, Revanth Reddy met top AICC leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in Parliament premises and introduced newly elected Rajya Sabha member Vem Narender Reddy to them. TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud accompanied the Chief Minister during the visit. The Chief Minister also briefly exchanged greetings with YSRCP leader and former minister Roja when they crossed paths in Parliament premises.