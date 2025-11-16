No Specifics: Telangana HC Quashes Case On Parents-In-Law

Hyderabad: Justice Juvvadi Sridevi quashed a case against the parents-in-law of a software engineer, observing that the complaint merely named them without specific acts and continuing prosecution would amount to abuse of process. The judge was dealing with a criminal petition filed by a couple, arrayed as Accused No.s 2 and 3, seeking to quash proceedings arising from a complaint lodged by their daughter-in-law. The defacto complainant alleged cruelty, dowry demands and mental harassment. The FIR stemmed from matrimonial discord with her husband, who had accompanied her to the United States following their 2017 marriage. Counsel for the petitioners contended that the complainant falsely implicated the parents-in-law only because they were related to her husband, and that the allegations against them were general, sweeping and devoid of any particulars capable of attracting the offences relating to cruelty or misappropriation. It was argued that no specific overt act was attributed to them, and merely alleging “instigation over phone” could not constitute the offence of cruelty. After examining the complaint, witness statements and chargesheet, the judge found that the accusations against the parents-in-law were vague, inherently general and unsupported by any concrete incident of cruelty. Relying on the Supreme Court’s recent rulings cautioning against roping in distant or uninvolved relatives in matrimonial disputes, the judge held that the case fell squarely within the ‘Bhajan Lal’ case parameters, warranting interve ntion. Concluding that allowing the prosecution to continue would be a “sheer abuse of process of law”, Justice Sridevi quashed the proceedings against the petitioners.

HC seeks details on fee reimbursement Justice Surepalli Nanda of the Telangana High Court has directed the state government to clarify its stand on pending payment claimed by Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology under the fee reimbursement scheme. The judge was hearing a writ petition filed by the institution challenging government orders that restrict private colleges from collecting tuition fees directly from students belonging to the SC, ST, BC, EBC and minority communities. Senior counsel Avinash Desai, appearing for the petitioner, contended that reimbursement tokens worth `43 crore had already been raised by the government, yet a substantial portion of the sanctioned amount remained unpaid which was severely affecting the institution’s ability to sustain operations even as it has been permitted to admit more students. It was contended that over 150 private colleges across Telangana were facing similar financial hardships due to the delay in disbursement. The government pleader, while not disputing the dues, sought additional time to release the funds. Recording the submissions, the judge directed the pleader to obtain specific instructions regarding the reimbursement tokens and posted the matter to November 25. Crypto scam case accused gets bail The Telangana High Court granted bail to a photographer accused of participating in an alleged large-scale crypto-based deposit fraud. The judge was hearing a criminal petition filed by Kasturi Shyam Sunder, Accused No.4, who sought release on bail in a case registered by Jagtial town police. According to the prosecution, the petitioner along with the main accused, induced several individuals to invest money on the promise of unusually high returns through cryptocurrency schemes. After collecting substantial deposits from multiple victims, the principal accused became untraceable, leading to allegations of cheating, unlawful deposit-taking, and running a banned money-circulation scheme. Counsel for the petitioner contended that the petitioner himself had transferred money to the main accused, had no role in the alleged fraudulent scheme, and was in judicial custody since October 13. It was argued that the crucial part of the investigation stood completed, with the police having examined the material witnesses, including the investigating officer. After reviewing the material on record, the judge observed that the petitioner was in custody for over a month and that account statements showed the disputed amounts were transferred only to the accounts of the main accused. Noting that several witnesses were examined, the judge held that further detention was not warranted. Accordingly, the judge enlarged the petitioner on conditional bail.



