No Sight of NDSA Report, Likely Only by December 31

Hyderabad: A full year after disaster struck the Medigadda barrage of the Kaleshwaram project on the night of October 21, 2023, eve of the Assembly elections, the state irrigation department is nowhere near finding a solution to the problem of sinking piers and how to go about resolving it.

While the department does not have any plans on how to attend to the problem at Medigadda, and also at Annaram and Sundilla barrages of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme, it is reliably learnt that the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA), which was asked by the state government to provide a way out, made it clear that it will be able to do so only by the end of this year.

This too is uncertain as the NDSA is learnt to have told a delegation of irrigation officials recently that no report can be prepared unless all the geotechnical test reports are submitted to it. The delegation was told that this must be done by October 31, it is learnt, failing which all bets could well be off. The NDSA also made it clear that if the October 31 deadline is met, then the irrigation department could expect a report by December 31.

If the irrigation department does not submit all the reports by October 31, it is unlikely that the NDSA will be able to pursue the matter further, the sources said.

Serious doubts exist whether there would eventually be a report from the NDSA as the authority also expressed its displeasure and ‘resentment’ at how irrigation officials had grouted the cavities under the foundation of all three barrages, something that the NDSA did not recommend.

Now that all the voids have been filled, geotechnical studies are not expected to present the exact nature of the problem under the foundations which in turn will make preparing a report that will actually address the problems difficult to prepare.

Deccan Chronicle had on September 24, in its report 'Rush to fill gaps under KLIS barrages likely complicated repair plans', stated that the NDSA was unhappy with the grouting ordered by the irrigation department and how this had queered the pitch in terms of preparing a final report.

It may be recalled that on October 21, 2023, a portion of Block 7 of the Medigadda barrage suddenly developed cracks with a huge sound, and part of it sank into the Godavari river, bed sparking the urgent emptying of the nearly 10 tmc ft of water stored there amidst fears of more damage to follow.

The disaster also sparked a war of words between the then-opposition Congress and the ruling BRS over the Kaleshwaram scheme, its planning and construction. The Congress which came to power late last year, initiated two probes, one by the vigilance and enforcement wing to investigate the disaster, and another, a judicial commission to fix responsibility for the mistakes that led to the problems at Medigadda.

Simultaneously, leaks from under the foundations of the Annaram, and Sundilla barrages too came to light, sparking additional serious concerns over the safety of the three barrages, their future utility, throwing a cloud of uncertainty over the entire Kaleswaram scheme.

Medigadda Timeline

2016: Irrigation department of then BRS government signs contract with L&T PES-JV for construction of Medigadda barrage.

2019

June 19: The CM K. Chandrashekar Rao inaugurates the barrage.

2020

L&T PES-JV requests a completion certificate, gets it on March 2021.

2023

Oct. 21: a huge boom is heard at the barrage, cracks develop in pillars 19, 20, 21 in Block 7, portion of the block sinks into Godavari river bed, a total of six piers affected. A team from the construction company visits the site, assesses damage along with irrigation department officials.

Oct. 24: Team from National Dam Safety Authority makes its first visit.

Oct. 28: Chairman of dam safety review panel visits the barrage.

November: NDSA submits interim reports pointing out several flaws in design, maintenance. Many of these challenged by the irrigation department.

2024

January: Congress government orders V&E probe into Medigadda

February: Congress government writes to NDSA formally asking for a probe into Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla barrages’ stability, problem identification and remedial measures report

March: Congress government orders a judicial probe, sets up judicial commission to probe Medigadda barrage problems

Several inspections by NDSA, and others including Justice P.C. Ghose heading the judicial commission and expert committees follow, NDSA interim recommendations to keep all gates open, conduct geotechnical and geophysical studies and submit reports.