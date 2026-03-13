No Shortage of LPG in Telangana: Uttam

Hyderabad: Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy here on Friday clarified that there is no shortage of LPG in the State.

He along with Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, held a video conference from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Secretariat with District Collectors, Superintendents of Police (SPs) and Police Commissioners to review LPG supply, summer drinking water preparedness and implementation of the 99-Day Praja Palana–Pragati Pranalika programme.

Reddy clarified that there is no shortage of cooking gas in the State and directed officials to ensure uninterrupted supply to domestic consumers, hospitals and government hostels. The district Collectors were asked to prevent black marketing, remove public misconceptions and ensure that consumers do not face any inconvenience.