No Shortage Of Funds For Flood Relief Operations, Says Bhatti

Reviewing the situation in districts affected by Cyclone Montha through a video conference, he directed collectors of the affected districts to utilise funds from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and the treasury for immediate relief and rehabilitation works, and to get the expenditure ratified within 30 days.

Bhatti said that timely alerts issued 48 hours in advance by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and the Cabinet, along with the coordinated response of officials, helped prevent major loss of life and large-scale property damage.

Bhatti noted that the cyclone’s passage through Krishna, Nalgonda, and Khammam districts created challenging conditions across North Telangana. He appreciated officials for covering cotton stocks with tarpaulins and shifting them to warehouses, thereby preventing major crop losses.

Commending the electricity department for its swift response, Bhatti said mobile repair vans and dedicated staff ensured minimal power disruption. Of the 11 damaged 33/11 KV substations, seven have already been restored, and repairs to the remaining four are in progress. Out of 101 damaged 33 KV lines, 96 have been made functional, while work on the others is underway. He said that 227 of 237 damaged 11 KV lines and 49 of 171 damaged transformers have been restored, while 304 of 638 damaged poles have already been replaced.