No Shortage of Fuel, Says Telangana

Hyderabad: Amid reports of panic buying and long queues at fuel stations in Hyderabad and other districts in the state, the Telangana government on Wednesday said there is no shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG, asserting that supplies are exceeding demand across the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and civil supplies minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy reviewed the situation with officials of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd at the Assembly’s Conference Hall.

Bhatti directed oil companies, district collectors, superintendents of police and police commissioners within Greater Hyderabad to ensure the uninterrupted functioning of all petrol pumps. He instructed authorities to curb black marketing and warned against storing fuel in drums or containers. Petrol pumps were told not to dispense fuel in cans, with strict action against violations. Officials said hoarding fuel is illegal and hazardous.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said fuel stocks are sufficient for the next three months and that supply is running ahead of demand. He said that against a demand of 17,246 kilolitres (KL), 17,898 KL were supplied on the day, leaving a surplus of about 652 KL.

He said daily demand has risen by around 25 per cent due to panic buying, while supplies have been maintained at about 22 per cent above average levels. “Supply is more than the demand. We are providing excess supply,” the minister said. He added that a buffer stock of 16,000 KL has been arranged and 1,200 additional tankers deployed. Temporary “no stock” boards at outlets were due to tanker delays, not shortages, he said.

The government has deployed field officials to prevent the transport of fuel in cans and containers and issued directions to oil companies in this regard. The minister appealed to the public not to engage in panic buying, stating that rumours of shortages are baseless.

He said the situation remains normal across Telangana and noted that similar panic buying was reported in Ahmedabad, Surat, Bengaluru, Dharwad and Belgaum. He added that CNG and LPG supply chains are intact, with Strategic Petroleum Reserves sufficient for 60–65 days, and that Oil and Natural Gas Corporation has extended a credit line to support supplies.

On LPG, the Minister said domestic cylinders are in adequate supply with no shortages reported. He said issues related to commercial LPG cylinders have been taken up with the Centre. Authorities have seized 2,952 commercial cylinders for misuse or illegal filling.

He said 596 petrol bunks are operational in Hyderabad and that no outlet is being allowed to shut. Inspections at outlets, including in LB Nagar and Bairamalguda, found normal operations. Control rooms are monitoring supplies around the clock in coordination with police, legal metrology and other departments.

Describing the rush as “purely panic-driven”, Uttam Kumar Reddy urged the public to avoid hoarding and rumour-mongering. “There is absolutely no need for panic. Petrol, diesel and domestic LPG are in abundant supply,” he said.