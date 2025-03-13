 Top
No Secunderabad stop for Vizag-Lingampally Janmabhoomi Express

Telangana
DC Correspondent
13 March 2025 10:45 AM IST

The train will now be permanently diverted via Cherlapalli-Ammuguda-Sanathnagar. As a result, it will no longer serve Secunderabad and Begumpet stations.

Hyderabad: The Janmabhoomi Express, which operates daily between Visakhapatnam and Lingampalli, will no longer stop at Secunderabad station starting April 25, according to railway officials. The train will now be permanently diverted via Cherlapalli-Ammuguda-Sanathnagar. As a result, it will no longer serve Secunderabad and Begumpet stations.


