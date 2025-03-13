No Secunderabad stop for Vizag-Lingampally Janmabhoomi Express
Hyderabad: The Janmabhoomi Express, which operates daily between Visakhapatnam and Lingampalli, will no longer stop at Secunderabad station starting April 25, according to railway officials. The train will now be permanently diverted via Cherlapalli-Ammuguda-Sanathnagar. As a result, it will no longer serve Secunderabad and Begumpet stations.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
