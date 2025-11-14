No Scope for Revengeful Acts in Jubilee Hills: Naveen Yadav

Hyderabad: Newly elected Congress MLA V Naveen Yadav here on Friday made it clear that there would not be any scope for revenge full acts like happened earlier in Jubilee Assembly constituency and clarified he would strive for the development of Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency. He would take everyone into confidence in the development of the constitency.

Speaking after collecting certification of election from officials of Election Commission of India (ECI) at Kotla Vijayabhaskara Reddy stadium, he said, “We did politics during elections till yesterday and from now onwards we will focus on the development of the constituency.”

Yadav promised to bring to the notice of the problems of the constituency and discuss them with the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy seeking to resolve them. He thanked Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Revanth Reddy, Cabinet Ministers and other senior leaders for helping him in winning the elections.