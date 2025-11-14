 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

No Scope for Revengeful Acts in Jubilee Hills: Naveen Yadav

Telangana
14 Nov 2025 5:24 PM IST

We did politics during elections till yesterday and from now onwards we will focus on the development of the constituency: Naveen Yadav

No Scope for Revengeful Acts in Jubilee Hills: Naveen Yadav
x
Newly elected Congress MLA V Naveen Yadav (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Newly elected Congress MLA V Naveen Yadav here on Friday made it clear that there would not be any scope for revenge full acts like happened earlier in Jubilee Assembly constituency and clarified he would strive for the development of Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency. He would take everyone into confidence in the development of the constitency.

Speaking after collecting certification of election from officials of Election Commission of India (ECI) at Kotla Vijayabhaskara Reddy stadium, he said, “We did politics during elections till yesterday and from now onwards we will focus on the development of the constituency.”

Yadav promised to bring to the notice of the problems of the constituency and discuss them with the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy seeking to resolve them. He thanked Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Revanth Reddy, Cabinet Ministers and other senior leaders for helping him in winning the elections.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
telangana congress Jubilee Hills Result Jubilee Hills Election 2025 V. Naveen Yadav 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X