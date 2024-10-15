 Top
No Respite from Traffic Chaos at Toll Plazas and Highways

Telangana
DC Correspondent
14 Oct 2024 6:38 PM GMT
No Respite from Traffic Chaos at Toll Plazas and Highways
The Vijayawada-Hyderabad traffic flow remained stagnant at the toll gate at Pantangi toll plaza when two gates stopped functioning because of technical glitches. The Kurnool-Hyderabad road saw five km long traffic queues. (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: The traffic at the toll gates and highways touching Hyderabad remained jam packed even on Monday.

Traffic rush from Kurnool to Shadnagar remained blocked because of heavy movement from Rayalaseema region.

The Vijayawada-Hyderabad traffic flow remained stagnant at the toll gate at Pantangi toll plaza when two gates stopped functioning because of technical glitches. The Kurnool-Hyderabad road saw five km long traffic queues.

