No Research Activity at Ambedkar Centre

Hyderabad: The Dr B.R. Ambedkar Research Centre was established in Osmania University in 2018 to undertake work in areas that require in-depth analysis from the vantage point of social justice, equity, liberty, fraternity and related fields, to promote constitutional morality as the basis of governance as advocated by Dr Ambedkar.

However, the CAG found that the research centre did not undertake any research activity in areas of social justice, equity, liberty and fraternity since its establishment and that it did not conduct any training programmes to improve knowledge in areas for which the centre was set up.

There were also no activities of any kind for promoting welfare activities for SC/ST/BC/Minorities, and there were no specialised or periodic research methodology courses for SC/ST/BC/Women and Minority Social Science, the CAG found.

Declaring that all of the above observations were confirmed by the director of the research centre in May 2023, the CAG said that the government, in its February 2024 response, said that the research was not a “practical research centre” and that it was “only for students to refer research books and study of books to go for research work.”

This reply, the CAG said went completely against the objectives of setting up the centre.