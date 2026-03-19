No Renewable Energy Projects Cancelled in Telangana: Centre

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy and Power, Shripad Yesso Naik made it clear that no grid power based renewable energy projects in Telangana have been cancelled, delayed or kept in abeyance during the last three years due to financial, technical or implementation issues or have been identified as non-performing or at risk of cancellation.

He said this while responding to a question raised by Congress MP Kadiyam Kavya in Lok Sabha on delay of renewable energy projects in Telangana.

The Union Minister said as per the information received from Telangana Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited (TGREDCO) and the Central government’s Renewable Energy Implementing Agencies namely Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), NTPC, NHPC and SJVN Ltd. And Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), no grid power based renewable energy projects in Telangana have been cancelled, delayed or kept in abeyance.

The Congress MP sought to know whether any renewable energy project contracts sanctioned, cancelled, delayed or kept in abeyance during the last three years due to financial, technical or implementation issues in Telangana particularly in Warangal Lok Sabha constituency.