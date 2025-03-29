No Relief to LB Nagar MLA in HC From SC/ST Act

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court was not inclined to give relief to BRS LB Nagar legislator Devireddy Sudheer Reddy in relation to the FIR registered against him for certain remarks he made against Hasthinapuram corporator Banoth Sujatha Naik.

The police had invoked the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and the BNS against the MLA on the allegations that he had spoken against the corporators in an allegedly derogatory manner that insulted her modesty.

Sudheer Reddy approached the High Court challenging the proceedings and sought quashing of the FIR against him or to stay the proceedings. The court was not inclined to interfere in the FIR.