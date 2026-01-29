No Political Motive in Issuing Notice to KCR: TPCC Chief

Hyderabad: Responding to the notice issued to former Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud has clarified that there was no political motive in issuing a notice to the former by the SIT in connection with the phone-tapping case.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, he further stated that a comprehensive probe can be done only if everyone was questioned in connection with the case. His remarks assumed significance at a time when the SIT issued a notice to KCR at his residence in Nandinagar in Banjara Hills in connection with the crime number 243/2024 of the Panjagutta police station.

In the notice, the SIT asked KCR to appear before it for examination in the case booked under Sections 166, 409, 427, 201, 120 (B) read with 34 IPC, Section 3 of PDPP Act, Section 65. 66, 66 (F)(1)(B)(2) 70 of 1T Act 2000.