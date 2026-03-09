No Political Bias in Implementing Schemes: Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday said his government would pursue development and welfare programmes in the state “beyond political differences”.

He was speaking after inaugurating the restored Nalla Cheruvu lake in Kukatpally, which was rejuvenated by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) after clearing encroachments.

Addressing residents, the Chief Minister said the government had faced criticism when it began lake restoration works but continued with the programme.

“Our government’s approach is to move forward with development and welfare programmes without political considerations and barriers. We faced many allegations and criticism when we began taking up lake rejuvenation works, but we silently continued our efforts, and its results are in front of you now,” he said.

“Today, when I see the smiles on people’s faces after the development of Nalla Cheruvu, those criticisms feel like blessings,” he added.

Revanth Reddy said the government’s intention was not to trouble the poor or demolish houses, but to prevent flooding caused by encroachments on lakes and drainage channels.

“Our aim is to ensure that residents do not suffer during floods due to encroachments on lakes and drainage channels,” he said.

He said the government would promote lake-based economic activities and create opportunities for women to set up stalls around rejuvenated water bodies, besides developing play areas for children.

The Chief Minister also called for the rejuvenation of the Musi river, restoration of lakes in the core urban region, removal of encroachments on nalas and expansion of roads.

“With people’s support, we will transform Hyderabad into a better city,” he said.

Kukatpally MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao, Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath, Cyberabad municipal commissioner G. Srijana and HMWS&SB managing director Ashok Reddy were present. The Chief Minister also performed special rituals at the lake along with officials.