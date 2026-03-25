No Plans for Integrated Public Transport System in Hyderabad

Hyderabad:The government on Wednesday announced that there are no plans for an integrated public transport system in Hyderabad, and that there is no such proposal under consideration.

This information was provided to the Legislative Assembly in response to a question from MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy by transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar.



The minister said there was also no proposal for a single ticket system for Metro Rail, MMTS, and RTC bus services in the city. The MLA sought to know if the government was preparing for the creation of an integrated public transport system for the city.



It may be recalled that the state government had been mulling for the past few years a common mobility card for RTC and Metro Rail users, with possibly linkage to MMTS services but on Wednesday, the government made it clear that such a proposal was not even under consideration.