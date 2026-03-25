No Petrol, Diesel Or LPG Shortage In Telangana, Say Officials

Hyderabad: The civil supplies department on Tuesday said there is “absolutely no shortage” of petrol, diesel or domestic LPG across the state, and asserted that supply from refineries to local depots remains fully operational and sufficient to meet daily demand in all districts.

Officials attributed reports of long queues and ‘No Stock’ boards at some retail outlets to panic buying triggered by rumours. “When citizens unnecessarily rush to fill their tanks, it creates an artificial scarcity, despite adequate fuel being available at the depots,” officials said.

They said recent changes in advance-payment models by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have led to minor and temporary logistical adjustments for some dealers, clarifying that the measure is administrative and unrelated to supply availability.

Authorities said the Centre and the state, in coordination with OMCs and the police, are monitoring fuel outlets to ensure equitable distribution. “Strict action will be taken against anyone found hoarding fuel, engaging in black-marketing or illegally diverting domestic LPG cylinders for commercial use,” they said.

“The government appeals to all citizens to remain calm and avoid panic buying. We strongly advise the public to trust only official communications and refrain from believing or forwarding unverified rumours on social media,” they added.

Citizens have been asked to contact the civil supplies toll-free helpline 1967 for queries or to report irregularities.