No Paraquat Sales Without 'Prescription': Govt

HYDERABAD: The highly toxic herbicide paraquat will be sold to farmers in Telangana only on a ‘prescription’ issued by officials, according to orders issued on Monday.

It was learnt that the Telangana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Commission has called for a meeting of agriculture officers, and doctors who have been fighting for a ban on the herbicide, on Wednesday where a proposal for a temporary two-month ban on paraquat is expected to be discussed.

The proposal is likely to be sent to the government, along with a request to the Assembly Speaker to call for a special discussion on the dangers posed by paraquat in the coming Budget session of the Assembly, it was learnt.

It may be recalled that several doctors groups, as well as the Telangana chapter of the Indian Medical Association, last week called for an immediate ban on paraquat in Telangana, on the lines of a similar ban in Odisha. On February 19, the Telangana High Court, hearing a PIL on the matter, directed the state and Central governments to declare their stand in three weeks on the demand for banning paraquat sales in the state.

Monday’s directive to restrict free sales of paraquat, which doctors allege is responsible for around 200 suicides each year in the state, in addition to farmers developing serious health complications following accidental exposure to the herbicide for which no antidote exists, was issued by the director, agriculture.

Typically, paraquat is sold in 100ml, 250 ml, 500ml, and 1 litre bottles. There was no clarity on what is to be done with any quantity of paraquat that is left with the farmers after application to their crops. The circular also said it will be the district agriculture officers’ duty to closely monitor paraquat sales and for safe use of the chemical.

All district agriculture officers, in a circular from the director, were told that mandal agriculture officers, and agriculture extension officers should issue a prescription to farmers after verifying the need for paraquat application in the fields after checking on the crop conditions. The officials were also told that they must ensure all dealers selling paraquat can sell the herbicide based only on the prescriptions.

The dealers, or shops, selling paraquat should also maintain a register of sales with all details of the farmer to which the chemical is being sold to, including data on crop, the extent of the crop and its stage, and the quantity sold.