No One Will Be Rendered Homeless Under Musi Project: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said that no one would be rendered homeless as part of the Musi rejuvenation project and proper rehabilitation would be provided to them.

"This is my word to the people. We will not cause loss to anyone and our government will take care of them," he said in Telangana Legislative Council, advising the people not to fall in the trap of politicians.

Listing out various initiatives taken up to resolve traffic problems in Hyderabad and its suburbs, Revanth Reddy explained in detail a slew of measures taken by the State government to address the traffic issues.

He said expansion of Hyderabad metro rail, construction of flyovers and underpasses, Regional Ring Road (RRR) and elevated corridors, among other infra projects that were progressing in Hyderabad.

He made it clear no one would be rendered homeless as part of the ongoing development works.