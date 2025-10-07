VC Sajjanar to Crack The Whip on Mobile Driving

Hyderabad: City Traffic Police have issued a stern warning to drivers using mobile phones or earphones while driving, calling the act dangerous and punishable under law.

Posting on X, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar stated that many drivers, including auto-rickshaw, cab, and bike taxi operators, were being seen watching videos or using earphones while on the move. “This is dangerous and a punishable offence. Hyderabad Traffic Police will take strict action against such violators,” he cautioned.

Emphasising the importance of road safety, Sajjanar added, “Safety of self, passengers, and fellow road users is paramount. No distraction is worth a life — stay focused, stay safe.”

The Hyderabad Traffic Police have urged commuters to report such violations and appealed to all drivers to follow traffic rules to ensure public safety.