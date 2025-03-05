No malpractice in Nizamabad on first day of Inter exam

NIZAMABAD: Intermediate examinations began on Wednesday with a remarkable 96.1 per cent attendance rate. Out of 19,191 candidates, 18,438 appeared for the first-year language examinations, including English, Telugu, Hindi, Urdu, and Sanskrit.



Inspection teams — including the district examination committee, flying and sitting squads, and a high-power committee — visited 50 examination centres across the district to ensure smooth operations. District collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu visited the Intermediate examination centre at Nirmala Hrudaya Junior College in Subhashnagar to review the facilities provided to students.



Meanwhile, district intermediate education officer Tirumalapudi Ravi Kumar conducted inspections at several centres in Nizamabad. Authorities reported no incidents of malpractice on the first day, as strict security measures, including restrictions under Section 144, were enforced at all examination centres in the district.

