No leniency for violators of law and order, says CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Taking serious note of BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy’s derogatory remarks against Serilingampally MLA Arikepudi Gandhi and people of Andhra origin, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday Director General of Police (DGP) Jitender to take action against him for making hate comments.

Upon receiving inputs that BRS MLAs had deliberately created political ruckus by making abusive comments against public representatives, the Chief Minister asked the Cabinet members and Congress cadre to protest peacefully to combate the BRS' deliberate hate-filled actions.

Hours after he Minister reached Hyderabad from Delhi, Revanth Reddy also discussed with several ministers and obtained details about the political disturbances created by the remarks of BRS MLAs.

“If anyone violates law by making objectionable remarks,” the Chief Minister warned, “the law would take its own course.:

After the Chief Minister’s directive, Director General of Police Dr Jithender said the police would not hesitate to take action against anyone who made derogatory remarks or created law and order disturbances. He held a conference with the commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police in view of the recent developments.