No Leniency for Drunk Drivers, Says Sajjanar

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar on Sunday reiterated the policy of zero tolerance toward drunk drivers and defended his earlier categorisation of them as “terrorists on the road”.

“I stand firmly by my statement that drunk drivers are terrorists in every sense, as they destroy lives, families, and futures. It’s time we, as a society, stop calling drunk driving a mistake. It is a crime that shatters lives and must be punished accordingly,” the police commissioner argued.

He reiterated that such acts would never be tolerated in Hyderabad. “We are adopting a zero-tolerance stance against drunk driving. From now onwards, every single person caught driving under the influence will face the full force of law. There will be no leniency, no exceptions, and no mercy for those who endanger innocent lives.”

The commissioner described the horrifying Kurnool bus accident as “not an accident in the truest sense but a preventable massacre caused by the reckless and irresponsible behaviour of an intoxicated biker.”

“This was not a road mishap but a criminal act of negligence that annihilated entire families within seconds,” Sajjanar said.

“His decision to drive drunk turned a moment of arrogance into a tragedy of unimaginable scale,” Sajjanar said, adding that he had shared the same statement on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle.