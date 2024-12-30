No Kites Near Railway Tracks: SCR

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has urged people to avoid flying kites near railway tracks as the overhead lines are charged with high-voltage electricity and cause risk to human life. SCR also told the people to avoid contact with kite threads hanging from traction overhead. The Chinese imported kite threads are a conductor of electricity, posing risks to human life and railway electrical infrastructure.

During the previous Sankranti season, quite a few cases were reported from several zones of Indian Railways where individuals suffered electric shocks after touching kite threads entangled in 15kV traction overhead conductors. The public is also advised to report sightings of kite threads hanging from overhead conductors to railway authorities to ensure the threads are safely removed by trained personnel.

Sritej on ventilator support again

Hyderabad: Eight-year-old Sritej, admitted to KIMS Cuddles hospital after the Sandhya theatre stampede has been put on ventilator support again. The update from doctors mentioned that he has needed oxygen and minimal ventilator support for the last two days. His chest x-ray had shown haziness on the right side, which improved after bronchoscopy and suctioning. He has also been given low-dose inotropic support for maintaining circulation since yesterday. As per the PCR report, his antibiotics have been changed since Saturday. He has not had any fever and he continues to tolerate feeds via nasogastric tube well. His neurological status remains status quo, the doctors informed.

SCR provides counseling to improve safety

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) will provide regular counseling for staff, including locomotive pilots and operational personnel, to reinforce safety protocols, said SCR general manager Arun Kumar Jain in a review meeting on train safety and punctuality held at Rail Nilayam on Monday.

He emphasised the need to intensify field inspections and the importance of safety measures during yard shunting and directed that brake power tests must be conducted by all locomotive pilots and shunters before train movements. Divisional railway managers of Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur and Nanded participated in the review meeting video conference.

DCA filed 337 drug cases in ‘24

Hyderabad: The Drug Control Administration (DCA) released its annual report 2024 on Monday. As per the report, the maximum cases of seizures included those pertaining to misleading advertisements, followed by the seizure of drugs sold by quacks. Between January 1 and December 25, the DCA officials filed 199 cases of drugs with misleading advertisements and 136 cases of drugs being sold by unauthorised medical practitioners.

Around 98 unlicensed medical shops were found. As many as 79 cases of price violations and 44 cases of drugs sold as food products or nutraceuticals were caught. The officials busted eight cases of spurious drug rackets, five for unlicensed cosmetic drug manufacturing, three for sale of banned drugs and one for misbranded cosmetic drugs in 2024.

Total drugs worth Rs.7.64 crore were seized in 2024. Joint operations between DCA and the prohibition and excise department resulted in the seizure of drugs worth Rs.11.32 crore.