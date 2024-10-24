No Interim Order on HYDRAA Demolitions

Hyderabad: The PIL panel of the Telangana High Court on an undertaking by the state’s additional advocate general refused interim orders in a PIL seeking a blanket stay of demolitions on HYDRAA demolitions and Musi River Beautification Project. The panel heard at length Dr K.A. Paul Kilari Anand Paul, party in person who pointed out to the court the anguish and sorrow of those suffering “unprecedented demolitions”. The panel of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Sreenivas Rao are hearing a petition based on print, electronic, and social media reports. The petitioner pointed out that over 462 structures were pulled down by HYDRAA and that there was no respect to the rule of law in such large-scale demolitions. Even as the party in person made his plea citing global parallels, additional advocate general Imran Khan assured the court that the government was committed to the rule of law. He said that the government would strictly adhere to the procedure prescribed by the law. For a while, the court witnessed conflicting presentations on whether there were demolitions on the banks of river Musi. Since the petitioner relied highly on a recent judgment of the apex court, the panel observed that the said judgment would not apply in the instant case. Distinguishing the recent apex court judgment on large scale evictions, the panel pointed out that they did not apply to encroachments on river and water bodies. It not only recorded that the government had not filed its response to the allegations but it also held that in view of the undertaking given by the state, there was no need to pass an interim order. The panel in fact recorded its appreciation to the statement of additional advocate general reiterating the state government’s commitment to the rule of law and said that no interim orders were necessary.