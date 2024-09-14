No HC relief for HYDRAA actions at Ameenpur lake

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court was not inclined to give relief to the family members of YSRC former MLA Katasani Rambhoopal Reddy of Panyam constituency of Kurnool district, in relation to the action initiated by the HYDRAA over their properties near the Ameenpur lake.

Justice T. Vinod Kumar was hearing a plea moved by Uma Maheswaramma, wife of Rambhoopal Reddy, questioning the HYDRAA demolishing the compound wall and sheds in their nine-acre agricultural land at Ameenpur.

Stating that their land did not fall under the FTL of the lake, the owner approached the High Court and furnished earlier orders of the High Court which had which quashed a criminal case against them and a report of the irrigation officials that had put their land outside the FTL of the lake. They also submitted that the structures were not for residential purposes and it is was a farm land with a variety of fruit plantations.

The judge directed the irrigation officials to furnish to the court the lake memoir prepared in 1970. The judge also refused to accord permission to Rambhoopal Reddy’s wife to reconstruct the demolished wall. The case was adjourned to October 3.