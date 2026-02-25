No Extra Permissions or Signs Needed for Students' Entry to Inter Exams, Board States

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has announced that students appearing for the public examinations from Wednesday would allowed to travel to their centres without any movement restrictions or entry formalities. The board said that students only need to show their hall tickets for entry, and no extra permissions or signatures were required.

The notice comes amid allegations and representations to the board about private and corporate colleges withholding of hall tickets and/or principals refusing to sign them over students not clearing their fee dues.

The board has said that all the students needed was the hall ticket, and stated that no other signatures or permissions are not necessary.

Authorities, including transport and local officials, have been asked to provide support so that students reach centres on time, while students have been advised to leave home early and carry their hall tickets for smooth and hassle-free entry.



