No Extra Coaches in 8 Years, Metro Users Fume

Hyderabad: The state government’s proposal to run the Hyderabad Metro Rail after allowing L&T to exit the project has raised hopes among commuters that the change of guard will see an improvement in the state of services in the city’s most high profile transport system.

“Women and the elderly suffer the most during peak travel hours, with conditions resembling “chickens packed into a butcher’s cage,” said J.M. Maria Janet, an MNC at Hitec City. She added, “This is often the case between Raidurg and Ameerpet. Commuters have increased, but the number of train compartments remains the same.”

Road safety activist Ramanjeet Singh noted that the biggest issue with Hyderabad Metro was the lack of end-to-end connectivity and the failure to add coaches despite platforms being designed to accommodate them. “There is insufficient space for women, and even with soaring demand, no additional coaches have been introduced. The management is merely running services with what it has,” he said.

From the start, there has been a demand to add more coaches, but the Metro Rail continues to run with only three; these are among the smallest trains in the country. With a daily footfall of nearly five lakh, commuters are crushed together during peak hours and the day’s heat only made things worse.

Commuters also complain about poor amenities. “The toilets are shabby, unmaintained, and foul-smelling. Even after buying a ticket, we have to pay to use them. If we call this world-class, the authorities must take note,” said Vineethi Rao, a resident of Chikkadpally.

The Metro pillars, meanwhile, remain dirty and unmaintained. “Their ducts open directly onto the roads. They’re used only for advertising revenue but lack upkeep. While GHMC beautified flyovers, the Metro pillars still look shabby,” said Anjeyanalu, a city-based artist.

Parking facilities have also been a long-standing grievance. Commuters complain that despite being charged for parking at Metro stations, their vehicles are left exposed without shelter. “At Habsiguda station, our vehicles are parked in the open. In summer they bake in the sun, and in the rains they’re drenched,” said one commuter working in an MNC.