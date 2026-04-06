No Entry Without Helmet In 42 Mahbubabad Villages

WARANGAL: District superintendent of police P. Shabarish has announced full helmet compliance in 42 selected gram panchayats and 13 municipal wards under the ‘Our Village – Our Responsibility’ road safety initiative launched on April 2 in Mahbubabad district.

According to the police, the campaign focused on improving rural road safety and reducing accident risks. As part of the programme, villagers organised motorcycle rallies wearing helmets to promote compliance.Village entrances in several places now display banners stating ‘No Entry Without a Helmet’, installed voluntarily by local representatives.Speaking to, Shabarish said, “Out of 42 villages so far 38 villages announced that they are strictly following helmet rule in their respective villages. A helmet is not just an accessory but a life-saving shield that prevents families from falling into emotional and financial ruin due to sudden road fatalities.”Police said the programme also includes security measures. A total of 58 solar-powered CCTV cameras have been installed in 20 villages for surveillance and crime monitoring, including action against ganja.The district police plan to extend the helmet enforcement and surveillance model to additional villages in the next phase as part of community policing measures.