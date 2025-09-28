No Deadline to Fix High Security Number Plate: Telangana Transport Dept.

Hyderabad: The Telangana transport department clarified that the government has not set any deadline for fixing HSRP number plates on old vehicles. Officials told this newspaper that reports on social media claiming “RTA and Traffic officials will impose penalties if HSRP plates are not fixed by September 30” are false. No official orders regarding a deadline have been issued, and the matter is still under government consideration. Vehicle owners have been advised not to worry.

The department also warned the public against fake websites spreading misinformation about providing HSRP services and cautioned people not to click on suspicious links circulated in the name of RTA challans.